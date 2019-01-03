Wadena County Court Report - Dec. 17 - 27

Tyler C. Meech, 25, Perham, 4th degree DWI, $140 fee, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.

Charles, P. Strand, 63, Rothsay, issuance of dishonored check, two years adult unsupervised probation, $500 fee.

Tyler J. Hoefs-Gesme, 19, Wadena, driving after revoked license, $290 fee; driving with expired registration, $30 fee; no proof of insurance, $200 fee.

Jade J. Nickels, 40, Brainerd, violate domestic abuse no contact order, $590 fee, stay 203 days for two years, 162 day credit.

Daniel J. Marsh, 35, Staples, felony domestic assault, $990 fee, five years adult probation, local confinement stay 30 days for five years, 60 days credit.

Wayne Edwin Lee Berndt, 38, Fargo, felony fifth degree controlled substance possession, $990 fee, commit to Commissioner of Corrections - 12 months, 1 day for five years. Fleeing a police officer, $300 fee, 90 days local confinement with 43 days credit. Give false ID, $300 fee.

Gordon G. Thompson, 45, Verndale, Fourth degree DWI, $540 fee, 90 days local confinement for two years.

Dismissed

Dominic M. Sipple, 21, Menahga, driving after revocation, dismissed; open bottle, dismissed.

Luke A. Hansen, 29, Wadena, violation of harassment restraining order, dismissed.

Colleen B. Marsh, 58, Staples, possession 5th degree controlled substance, dismissed.

Tyler C. Meech, 25, Perham, disorderly conduct; trespassing; driving after revocation, dismissed.

Richard A. Rouleau, 35, Wadena, felony domestic assault, dismissed.

Nichole L. Shoultz, 33, East Grand Forks, felony domestic assault, dismissed.

Daniel J. Marsh, 35, Staples, felony domestic assault, dismissed.

Wayne Edwin Lee Berndt, 38, Fargo, obstruct legal process, dismissed; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.