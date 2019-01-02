Wadena Crime Report - Dec. 31

Friday, Dec. 28

Tina Marie Walters (53) of Wadena, was arrested on an Aitkin County warrant. Walters was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Dwayne Johnson (51) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 200 calls for service the past two

weeks.