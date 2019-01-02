Wadena Crime Report - Dec. 31
Saturday, Dec. 22
Nickolas Fredrick Johnston (26) of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.
Joshua Allen Johnston (35) of Wadena, was issued a citation for exhibition driving.
Friday, Dec. 28
Tina Marie Walters (53) of Wadena, was arrested on an Aitkin County warrant. Walters was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Dwayne Johnson (51) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
The Wadena Police Department answered 200 calls for service the past two
weeks.