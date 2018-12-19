Search
    Wadena Crime Report - Week of Dec. 17

    By Pioneer Journal Staff on Dec 19, 2018 at 11:15 a.m.

    Thursday, Dec. 13

    • Rebecca Jayne Dettwiler (35) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for a school bus stop arm violation.

    • Dawn Nicole Reyes (32) of Wadena, was issued a citation for unauthorized parking.

    • Michael Joseph Shrode (44) of Deer Creek, was issued a citation for unauthorized parking.

    Friday, Dec. 14

    Thorpe Thomas Bradley (40) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota department of corrections. Bradley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Saturday, Dec. 15

    Joseph Douglas Keith (46) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after cancellation, no proof of insurance and expired registration.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 103 calls for service this past week.

