Wadena Crime Report - Week of Dec. 17

• Dawn Nicole Reyes (32) of Wadena, was issued a citation for unauthorized parking.

• Michael Joseph Shrode (44) of Deer Creek, was issued a citation for unauthorized parking.

Friday, Dec. 14

Thorpe Thomas Bradley (40) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota department of corrections. Bradley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Joseph Douglas Keith (46) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after cancellation, no proof of insurance and expired registration.

The Wadena Police Department answered 103 calls for service this past week.