Police Blotter - Oct. 5-11

• A caller on First Street SW Wadena filled up her vehicle three times, each time the gas disappeared. No sign of a leak. Believes someone is syphoning the gas from vehicle.

• A caller reported two males driving motorbikes went through stop signs without stopping. Officer made contact and told them they had to stop at stop signs and advised them they could not ride the bikes in town until they were made street legal.

Oct. 6

• Party called police stating he tried to cash a payroll check at Walmart, but when he put in his social security number a different name appears. He was given an ID theft booklet.

• Officer responded to report of a domestic assault on Bryant Ave. The two parties denied anything happened other than an argument over the condition of the apartment. Male party left, female was advised to call back if he returned.

Oct. 7

• Officer responded to call of male and female arguing at a Bryant Ave. residence. Male party was arrested for domestic assault.

• Office assisted vehicle in ditch. Driver hydroplaned and lost control on Hwy 10 W.

Oct. 8

• Caller reported she scared off a male trying to break into her vehicle on Third Street SE. Male jumped into a late model Ford Ranger, dark in color and headed north.

Oct. 9

• Suicidal male reportedly walked away from Tri-County Health Care on his way to clinic side. He was located.

• Caller reported their daughter is being held against her will. Officer visited with daughter who said she was free to go whenever she wanted. She did not want a ride anywhere.

Wadena County Sheriff

Oct. 4

Party reported underfed and underweight horses at residence and one horse tied to a post with no food or water. After meeting with owner, officer learned the pony has food and owner provides food and water. Pony comes in with horses at night. Horses also had food and water.

Oct. 6

Caller reported being assaulted by female while she was holding a baby. Caller said the female also broke a TV and other property. Officer took pictures and made a report.

Oct. 7

Caller from the Tri-County Health Care advises a psych patient hit another person. Officer assisted at the scene and was assaulted. Female was medically cleared and transported to jail.

Oct. 8

Officers responded to loud noise complaint. Brother arguing next door knocked items off the caller's wall. One was arrested by the Wadena Police Department.