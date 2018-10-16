Wadena Crime Report - Oct. 15 edition

Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (28) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Joshua Kalen Daigneault (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

Oct. 5

Tracy Patrick Fosse (52) of Wadena, was taken into custody on a Wright County warrant.

Scott Bryan Larson (46) of Wadena, was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, 4th degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Larson also had multiple warrants for his arrest. Larson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Oct. 7

Dwayne Lynn Hanes (37) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Cassie Mae Baxter (23) of Park Rapids, was arrested for 4th degree assault-on a Police Officer and 5th degree assault. Baxter was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Marc Antony Rykowski (22) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Rykowski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Oct. 9

Amber Lynn Sutherland (33) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Sutherland was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Oct. 10

Dena Rae Staples (22) of Onamia, was issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Oct. 11

Allyson Michele Parliman (41) of Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Oct. 12

Thomas Lee Allen Bricker (37) of Park Rapids, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Oct. 13

Shalyla Maria Rosario (22) of Zimmerman, was stopped and issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

Oct. 14

Catherine Evonne Rivas Carballo (62) of Onamia, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

Steven Scott Stangvik (20) of Fergus Falls, was stopped and issued a citation for going the wrong way down a one way street.

The Wadena Police Department answered 277 calls for service the past two weeks.