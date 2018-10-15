Pursuit leads to arrest, drug charges for Verndale man
A driver led deputies on a high-speed pursuit last Thursday and was eventually arrested, according to a news release.
At 9:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, a Deputy with the Wadena County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on 6th St SE in Wadena. The vehicle fled and led deputies on a pursuit that lasted approximately 7 miles, reaching high rates of speed at times. The vehicle traveled south into Todd County before leaving the road at the intersection of 490th St and 131st Ave. The vehicle then traveled in the ditch for approximately 200 yards before stopping, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.
The individuals in the vehicle would not listen to commands to exit the vehicle and deputies had to break a window to extract them. The driver, Samuel John Goeden, 32, of Verndale was arrested on several charges and outstanding arrest warrants from Wadena and Todd Counties. A female passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody and later released. Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd issued a criminal complaint on Goeden stemming from this incident, charging him with the following: Felony 5th degree controlled substance, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor violation of an order for protection, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Wadena Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Todd County Sheriff's Office and Ken's Towing of Menahga.