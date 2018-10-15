Pursuit leads to arrest, drug charges for Verndale man

The individuals in the vehicle would not listen to commands to exit the vehicle and deputies had to break a window to extract them. The driver, Samuel John Goeden, 32, of Verndale was arrested on several charges and outstanding arrest warrants from Wadena and Todd Counties. A female passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody and later released. Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd issued a criminal complaint on Goeden stemming from this incident, charging him with the following: Felony 5th degree controlled substance, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor violation of an order for protection, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Wadena Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Todd County Sheriff's Office and Ken's Towing of Menahga.