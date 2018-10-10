Search
    Wadena County Court Report - Oct. 11 edition

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 3:30 p.m.

    Traffic court

    Taylor May Swaisgood, 19, Sebeka, no proof of insurance, fees $90.

    Kyle Allen Runnoe, 39, Alexandria, expired registration, fees $90.

    Sentenced

    Steven Douglas Flowers, 62, Wadena, disorderly conduct: Local confinement (30 days, stay 28 days for 1 year, credit for time served, 2 days), fees $140.

    Charges dismissed

    Duane Martin Pearson III, 39, Sebeka, domestic abuse no contact order.

    Denise L. Lutze, 36, Wadena, theft by swindle, conditions met or expired, fees $130.

    Keiann Marie Steward, 21, Wadena, proof of insurance while operating motor vehicle.

    Patrick James Neurer Jr., 33, Verndale, driving after suspension.

