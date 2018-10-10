Wadena County Court Report - Oct. 11 edition
Traffic court
Taylor May Swaisgood, 19, Sebeka, no proof of insurance, fees $90.
Kyle Allen Runnoe, 39, Alexandria, expired registration, fees $90.
Sentenced
Steven Douglas Flowers, 62, Wadena, disorderly conduct: Local confinement (30 days, stay 28 days for 1 year, credit for time served, 2 days), fees $140.
Charges dismissed
Duane Martin Pearson III, 39, Sebeka, domestic abuse no contact order.
Denise L. Lutze, 36, Wadena, theft by swindle, conditions met or expired, fees $130.
Keiann Marie Steward, 21, Wadena, proof of insurance while operating motor vehicle.
Patrick James Neurer Jr., 33, Verndale, driving after suspension.