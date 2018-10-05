On Thursday, Oct. 4, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander issued a release seeking the public’s continued help in finding Eagleshield.

“The Becker County Sheriff’s Office would again like to remind hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts to keep an eye out for anything that may lead to Eagleshield’s whereabouts as they enter the woods this fall,” Glander said in the release.

Eagleshield was last seen wearing South Park-themed pajama pants and a black t-shirt, the release said.

If anyone has any information or finds anything suspicious, the sheriff’s office asks that you contact them at 218-847-2661.

Eagleshield, who was better known by friends and family members as “Mitz,” was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, at a residence, owned by a male acquaintance of Eagleshield’s, along County Road 126 just south of Island Lake, approximately 15 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes.

Since her disappearance, the sheriff’s office, which has been leading the investigation, has conducted several air and ground searches of the rural, heavily wooded area near the residence. All of their searches have turned up nothing.

Four months after Eagleshield went missing, family and friends then said that many of them believe her disappearance may have been a result of foul play. The male acquaintance, who hasn’t been identified by police, was initially questioned and told authorities that Eagleshield took off sometime between 3 and 5 a.m.

“She left with nothing… without her shoes or purse, and I think that says something,” Linda Anderson, Eagleshield’s mother, previously said. “Could she have gotten confused and just walked away? Maybe, but then they would have found her body somewhere around there.”