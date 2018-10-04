Wadena County Courts - Oct. 1 edition

Craig Larry Lehner, 39, Verndale, texting while driving, fees $140.

David Allen Olson, 49, Menahga, failure to stop at sign, fees $140.

Jennifer Leigh Peterson, 26, Bloomington, 51/35, adult probation (one year), fees $100.

Hunter Micha Pederson-Roberts, 19, Menahga, careless driving, fees $190.

Chad Allen Welsh, 29, Alexandria, driving after suspension, fees $290.

Troy Adam Bast, 47,Wadena, driving after suspension, fees $90.

Sentenced

Archie Cornelius Aamoth, 61, Bloomington, DWI, local confinement (365 days, stayed 335 days for six years. Credit for time served: four days), home monitor (26 days), adult probation (six years), fees $1,020.

William Bradley Anderson, 55, Menahga, possession of drug paraphernalia, fees $140.

Jean Carol Dissmore, 53, Menahga, DWI, local confinement (365 days, stayed 275 days for six years. Credit for time served: 38 days), adult probation (six years), fees $1,020.

Marissa Rose Farber, 31, Minneapolis, driving after cancellation, local confinement (365 days, stayed 365 days for two years), adult probation (two years), fees $990.

Claude Lionel Fagerberg, 28, Baxter, no insurance-owner, driving after revocation, local confinement (365 days, stayed 365 days for one year), adult probation (one year), fees $990.

Aaron Dean Ferguson, 46, Grand Rapids, possessing pornographic work involving minor (10 counts), commit to Minnesota correctional facility (15 months, stayed for five years), local confinement (60 days. Credit for time served: 40 days), fees $1,590.

Crystal Lynn Grant, 40, Ottertail, issuing dishonored check, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for one year), adult probation (one year), fees $230.

Patrick Dean Meyer, 28, Menahga, property damage, stay of adjudication, local confinement (34 days. Credit for time served: 34 days), adult probation (five years), fees $50.

Patrick Dean Meyer, 28, Menahga, DWI, local confinement (365 days, stayed 314 days for six years. Credit for time served: 34 days), adult probation (six years), fees $245.

Shanay Sabrina Miles, 25, Wadena, driving after revocation, local confinement (90 days. Credit for time served: 90 days), fees $140.

Kayla L. Mount, 18, Kingsport, Tenn., disorderly conduct, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for one year), adult probation (one year), fees $390.

Ryan Matthew Olson, 18, Wadena, underage drinking, fees $190.

Jonathan Burt Wisdorf, 39, Menahga, third degree DWI, local confinement (365 days, stay 338 days for six year credit for time served), adult probation (six years), fees $720.

Charges Dropped

Archie Cornelius Aamoth, 61, Bloomington, open bottle.

Jean Carol Dissmore, 53, Menahga, DWI.

Marissa Rose Farber, 31, Minneapolis, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Patrick Dean Meyer, 28, Menahga, DWI (two counts), collision with unattended vehicle.

Jay Barton Scherbenske, 57, Fargo, N.D., issuing dishonored check, conditions met or expired.

Melissa Lynn Tyge, 29, Menahga, controlled substance crime (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yvonne Adell Shegrud, 36, Sebeka, uninsured vehicle