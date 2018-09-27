Weekly police scanner - Sept. 27 edition

Sept. 15

• A woman called police to ask if she could keep a phone from a person who owed her $40 until the woman paid her the money. She was informed this was illegal. She gave the woman her phone back and the woman agreed to give her the money.

• A man called police to report that he had hit a boy with his car. The boy refused to give the man his name and told the man he was alright. The boy had a cut and some scrapes.

• Police received a call about a woman laying in the grass and acting weird. Upon arrival, officers saw the woman laying in the grass with her feet in the parking lane. The woman told police she thought she was in her bed. The woman's dentures were out of her mouth and she was intoxicated. Officers transported her to the hospital.

Sept. 16

• A woman reported to police that her sliding door was opened during the night and someone opened her grill and turned all the burners on.

Sept. 17

• A man reported the theft of 18 gallons of gas from his vehicle and extra gas cans, totalling about $47.

Sept. 18

• A woman called police to complain about sanitation workers transferring garbage from one truck to another and leaving liquid spills in the street. The woman said the spills smell bad and that it happens every week. Police were unable to make contact with the sanitation company.

• Police received a call about a man who was banging on the door of another man because he wouldn't give him a cigarette. Police discovered the man banging on the door was intoxicated and told him he would be arrested if he continued to cause a disturbance. The man went to his residence and went to bed.

• Deputies received a call from a supervisor at a local business stating that some employees made a machine that kills African-Americans. The supervisor wanted to report the statement made by the employees.

• A man called authorities to report that he had been kidnapped. The man said he had no shoes and that his kidnappers were forcing him to do drugs. The man also said the kidnappers took his pain medication.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.