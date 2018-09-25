Wadena County drug investigations lead to 8 arrests, 3 warrants

Agents identified numerous drug traffickers in Wadena County and seized large amounts of methamphetamine, prescription opiates, firearms and proceeds from drug sales. The investigations reached their conclusion on Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

The cases will be prosecuted by Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd.

The following people were arrested or have active arrest warrants as parts of these investigations:

• Markus Karl Mcmann, 24, of Motley is charged with first degree sales of a controlled substance, second degree sales of a controlled substance, third degree sales of a controlled substance and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Mcmann has a past conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Crow Wing County and at the time of arrest was out on conditions of release from Crow Wing County for third degree sales of a controlled substance.

• Thomas Charles McMurphy, 64, of Sebeka is charged with second degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit second degree sales of a controlled substance.

• Miles Boone McMurphy, 22, of Sebeka is charged with first degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit first degree sales of a controlled substance. A search warrant was executed at the McMurphy residence in Sebeka on Sept. 11, 2018, where more methamphetamine was found. Also found was a digital scale, individual baggies and drug paraphernalia.

• Zachary Joseph Rogers, 21, of Perham was located at the residence and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

• Taylor Ray Allen Luster, 20, of Sebeka is charged with two counts of third degree sales of a controlled substance. Luster has a past conviction of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Otter Tail County.

• Aubreenna Kellee Seals, 19, of Wadena is charged with third degree sales of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit third degree sales of a controlled substance, fourth degree possession with intent to sell, two counts of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Anna Lee Hensel, 26, of Menahga is charged with third degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit second degree sales of a controlled substance Hensel, at the time of arrest, was out on conditions of release from Wadena County for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and was recently convicted of second degree DWI-test refusal in Wadena County.

• Joseph James Jefferson Matson, 40, of Wadena is charged with third degree sales of a controlled substance.

• Branagen Jordan Theisen, 27, of Wadena was stopped in a vehicle on Hwy 10 in Wadena on Sept. 20 by the Wadena Police Department. Wadena PD asked for the assistance from K9 "Nitro" from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office. Nitro alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Officers found 7 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle along with a digital scale, numerous individual baggies, a hypodermic needle and numerous EBT cards. Theisen was arrested at the scene and charged with fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, driving after suspension, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theisen has past convictions of first degree burglary and first degree aggravated robbery from Otter Tail County.

• There is an active Wadena County arrest warrant for Trevor Jon Krinkie, 27, of Wadena for second degree sales of a controlled substance, third degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit second degree sales of a controlled substance. Krinkie has a past conviction for felony terroristic threats in Wadena County.

• There are active Todd County warrants for Treasure Marie Weekley, 27, and Curtis Eugene Hoffman III, 26, both of Verndale, for selling simulated noncontrolled substance as a narcotic.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and agents from the West Central Drug Task Force were assisted by the Wadena Police Department and the Sebeka Police Department.