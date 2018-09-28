Weekly crime report - Sept. 27 edition

• Wayne Edwin Lee Berndt, 38, of Fargo, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possessing a hypodermic needle, providing a false name, obstructing legal process and fleeing on foot. Berndt was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 18

• Aubreenna Kellee Seals, 19, of Wadena, was taken into custody stemming from an earlier traffic stop, where she was found to be in possession of a 5th controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Seals was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 20

• Branagen Jordan Theisen, 27, of Wadena, was arrested for possession of 5th degree controlled substance, driving after suspension, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Theisen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 22

• Craig Darwin Gill Habben, 29, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Habben was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 98 calls for service this past week.