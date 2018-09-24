A man, identified as Jordan Jerome Dalman, came to the sheriff's office Friday afternoon and told deputies an incident happened at his home about 9 miles north of Pelican Rapids and someone died, a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department said.

On Saturday, sheriff's detectives, special agents and forensic personnel from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found the body of Dylan Butler with evidence of gunshot wounds at the residence off Holbrook Road, the news release said.

Butler, a former resident of Oklahoma and Colorado, has been living at Dalman's home since May, the sheriff's office said.

Pelican Rapids is about 30 miles south of Detroit Lakes.