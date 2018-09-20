Weekly police scanner - Sept. 20 edition

Sept.7

• A caller reported a neighbor burning scraps from a home remodel. A deputy spoke with the neighbor and informed him he couldn't do this. He agreed to dispose of the scraps at the landfill.

Sept. 8

• A woman called wanting to speak with an officer about harassment by a former neighbor at a retirement community who has been texting her multiple times and saying she is going to "put her in her place." The woman believes that the former neighbor is also trying to steal her cell phone number. The woman was advised to seek a restraining order and block her former neighbor's phone number.

• A woman called police to complain that she had not received the gas money promised to her by Human Services. Her caseworker was called and said she would contact the woman.

Sept. 9

• Deputies assisted another agency when one of three renters changed the locks on an house so the other two renters couldn't get into the house.

Sept. 10

• A man reported two gravestones knocked over in a cemetery. He believed a man who had been mowing the cemetery illegally was responsible for the gravestones being knocked over. An officer spoke with the lawn-mowing man, who denied he knocked over the gravestones. He was warned to stop mowing in the graveyard or he would be cited for trespassing.

• Deputies received a call about a damaged fence, trees cut down and appliances dumped by a neighbor. The caller was informed it was a civil matter.

• Two men came to the Sheriff's Office wanting to speak to a deputy about an earlier incident. They were informed the deputy in question was off duty. They then asked to speak with another deputy. The men were not happy about how the deputy handled the earlier call.

Sept. 11

• An officer spoke to a woman who was very upset that the family farm had been sold to another family member for a low price.

• A woman report that she left her room for 20 minutes and when she returned, a pink flyswatter, three pairs of pajamas, a small bag of dog food and a California Raisin figurine were missing. She believed the maintenance worker stole the items. An officer spoke with the man, who denied entering the room without the woman present.

Sept. 12

• A man wanted to speak with an officer about a possible scam. He was having computer problems and received a phone call from someone offering to fix his computer. The man allowed the caller to remotely fix the computer, then became concerned it was a scam. He cancelled his credit cards and contacted his bank.

• A man called authorities to complain that his brother was packing up their mother's things and "kidnapping" their mother. It turned out to be a miscommunication.

Sept. 13

• A woman called the Sheriff's office to complain that her aunt and uncle were coming to her house to take her to a casino and get drunk. The woman told a deputy that she didn't have much money to go gambling and was concerned about the relatives coming. The woman was hard to understand as she sounded under the influence.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.