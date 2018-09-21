Search
    Weekly crime report - Sept. 20 edition

    Sept. 10

    • Brittany Michelle Maske, 24, of Wadena, was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, obstructing legal process and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maske was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Sept. 14

    • Bryant Beau Byman, 19, of Barnesville, was stopped and issued a citation for loud vehicle exhaust.

    Sept. 15

    • Zabdi Tovar Serrano, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after cancellation.

    • Jesse Alvin Born, 27, of Wadena, was arrested for 2nd degree assault. Born was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 130 calls for service this past week.

