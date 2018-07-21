Weekly crime report - July 19 edition

• Curtis Jason Phipps, 41, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Phipps was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

July 12

• Heather Marie Pearson, 38, of Wadena, was issued a citation under the city ordinance for dog at large.

• Mabel Sally Hart, 56, of Wadena, was issued a citation for 5th degree assault.

July 14

• Jonathan Walter Ohmann, 34, of Frazee was stopped and arrested for 4th degree DWI. Ohmann was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Ciera Kristion Crain, 23, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Crain was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 93 calls for service this past week.