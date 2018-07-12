Police Blotter - July 12

• Assisted Todd County with intoxicated female.

June 29

• Assist Otter Tail County with unruly male at the Fire House. Male would not tell Otter Tail County deputy his name or walk to patrol vehicle.

• Male party stated he wanted the neighbor to call for him to get some help at 317 Second St. NE.

• Responded to a child welfare report.

• Responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash report, no injuries.

• A public nuisance report was made about a neighbor with large white trash bags next to garage and street. Another report made about carpet remnants in front yard across street.

• Loud music report at 600 block 1st Street SW. Noise was coming from unattached garage. Male party inside garage was sleeping and would not respond to pounding on the door. Family member in main house unlocked door and woke up his father.

• Missing person report was made after female made a flight home in the morning and expected her mother to pick her up. While on scene, the mother called and said she was at the casino in MIlle Lacs. Complainant hung up on mother. Daughter was advised to contact her mother again.

• Report of damage to vehicles. Report of someone putting something into fuel tank damaging the truck. No suspects at this time.

• Two males arguing, both had conflicting stories of an assault. No physical signs of struggle. Both agreed to get along and they were advised of a citation if law enforcement had to return.

• Report of mailbox being hit. Took photos and report.

• A house being moved caused damage in the city of Staples.

• Children and father were educated on safe ATV riding and legal age for riding.

June 30

• Traffic stop with vehicle hauling boat trailer with no lights. Driver headed to gas station to check fuses.

• Party unable to reach landlord, building has no electricity. Found tripped breaker.

• An iPad Air was stolen from cart at Walmart.

• Report of an intoxicated male party wanted to have removed. Male was unresponsive to questions. Male was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital ER.

• Responded to call from suicidal female.

• Report of dog without water or food in a week, also male kicking the dog. Visited and found the dogs appeared healthy, both had food and water and were playful. Photos were taken.

• Report of male selling guns to felons. Male was allowed to sell to a private party but would need a special license to sell as a business.

• Report of neighbor shooting fireworks. Individuals were shooting tannerite.

July 1

• Car vs. power pole. No injuries. Vehicle was towed, power restored. Female driver ran from scene. Charges to follow.

July 2

• Male cited for abuse of toxic substances after purchasing air dusters and hanging out in lot.

• Child welfare visit.

• Report of junk dumped near Greenwood Ave. NW. Street department requested to pick it up.

• Chocolate lab male, no collar found near Pine Edge Drive. Owner not found.

• Female in lobby stating she falsely reported a crime.

• Positive hit for narcotics by K-9.

• Male shining light into field. Reported he was looking for a deer he hit with his car.

• A male was arrested on conditions of release violation.

July 3

• Caller on Elm Ave. NW requested officer to take report on damage in backyard done by a bear. Two bird feeders destroyed. Caller at Fourth Street NW reported two bird feeders destroyed by bear.

• Male located along Hwy 10 with bottle of liquor. Male told he cannot be in public with liquor. He was given a ride back to his residence.

• Warning given for use of aerial fireworks.

July 4

• Citation issued to driver that went around railroad arms when they were down and flashing.

• Male party with blood all over body reported. Male said he had consumed 10 beers. Had cigarette burns and a cut on his arm. Male told complainant he wanted to kill himself. Male was taken to hospital.

• Report of property dispute. Male left some tires at end of driveway. Party said they would pick up tires.

July 5

• A welfare check was done on an individual laying on the shoulder of a gravel road.

• Male that left residence was locked out by female. Male was intoxicated and planned to sleep it off.