    Wadena Police Crime Report - July 12

    By PJ staff Today at 9:06 a.m.

    June 22

    Harry John Taves (72) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    June 25

    Leeann Marie Huebsch (41) of Perham was arrested for second degree DWI. Huebsch was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    June 26

    Natasha Stephony-Mae Pepper (21) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

    June 27

    Paul Adam Schultz (53) of Audubon was arrested for possession of fifth degree controlled substance.

    June 28

    Joshua Adam Barnes (39) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release.

    Amanda Sharon Peterson (24) of Wadena, was issued a citation for fifth degree assault.

    July 2

    Tyler John Mindermann (24) of Wadena, was arrested for unlawful use of an intoxicating substance. Mindermann was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    July 4

    Robert Joe Royce (65) of Wadena, was issued a citation for failing to stop at a blocked railroad crossing.

    Jonathan Charles Beckner (41) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof

    of insurance.

    The Wadena Police Department signed a complaint on Marc Antony Rykowski (22) of Wadena, for theft this past week.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 193 calls for service the past two weeks.

