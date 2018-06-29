Weekly crime report - June 28 edition

June 19

• Cory Lance Vellieux, 27, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault, interfering with an emergency call and fleeing on foot. Vellieux was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

June 20

• Jonathan Richard Chock, 29, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Jake Duane Johnson, 28, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Travis William Anderson, 43, of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation.

June 21

• Edward John Lalone, 33, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

June 22

• Kendrick John Schultz, 28, of Verndale, was issued a citation for no proof of insurance after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

June 23

• Hunter Lee Horgeshimer, 18, of Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

• Tylor James Delcourt, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

June 24

• Stephen James Myhre, 45, of Menahga, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Myhre was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Levi Allen Coyer, 29, of Fosston, was stopped and arrested for 2nd degree DWI, no proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration. Coyer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 131 calls for service this past week.