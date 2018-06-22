Search
    Weekly crime report - June 21 edition

    By none Today at 8:02 a.m.

    June 11

    • Jeanne Lavonne Joelson, 77, of Wadena, was issued a citation for violating the city's dog ordinance.

    June 13

    • Cory Lance Vellieux, 27, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

    June 14

    • Jessica Lynn Biederman, 33, of Wadena, was issued a citation for parking in an unauthorized area.

    June 15

    • Keiann Marie Steward, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for parking in an unauthorized area.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 102 calls for service this past week.

