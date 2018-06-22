Weekly crime report - June 21 edition

June 13

• Cory Lance Vellieux, 27, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

June 14

• Jessica Lynn Biederman, 33, of Wadena, was issued a citation for parking in an unauthorized area.

June 15

• Keiann Marie Steward, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for parking in an unauthorized area.

The Wadena Police Department answered 102 calls for service this past week.