Weekly crime report - June 21 edition
June 11
• Jeanne Lavonne Joelson, 77, of Wadena, was issued a citation for violating the city's dog ordinance.
June 13
• Cory Lance Vellieux, 27, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.
June 14
• Jessica Lynn Biederman, 33, of Wadena, was issued a citation for parking in an unauthorized area.
June 15
• Keiann Marie Steward, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for parking in an unauthorized area.
The Wadena Police Department answered 102 calls for service this past week.