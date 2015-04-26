Cory Thomas Swift, 43, of Wadena was charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree burglary of a dwelling and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to court records, at 1:31 a.m. on July 10, a deputy patrolling East Lake Ida Lane saw a black 2014 Nissan Altima parked next to a construction dumpster, near a house that was under construction.

The deputy recognized a man standing outside as Swift and knew he was wanted on a felony warrant. Swift said he had permission to take items from the dumpster and went to his vehicle and sat down behind the wheel, despite commands to stop. He then drove off and fled, pursued by the deputy with lights and sirens. He pulled into a residence on East Lake Ida Lane, parked and ran into the woods.

More than $7,700 worth of DeWalt and other tools -- stolen from the house that was under construction -- were allegedly found in his car.

Swift appeared in court July 12 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $10,000, with standard conditions, or bond at $20,000 without conditions. He was ordered not to trespass at the house that had been burglarized. His next court appearance is Aug. 5.