The following disposition reports were shared from the Wadena County Seventh Judicial District as of July 29, 2019.

Sentenced



Pamela K. Reiman, 45, Wadena, possess small amount of marijuana, $140 fee; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50,

Gerald T. New, 61, Sebeka, disorderly conduct, $300 fee, 30 days local confinement.

Mena K. Keagy-Seals, 41, Verndale, domestic assault, $300 fine, one year supervised probation.

Mark A. Flowers, 63, Wadena, disorderly conduct, $150 fee, 90 days local confinement.

Gavin S. Peterson, 23, Verndale, possession of drug paraphernalia, $140 fee; possession of small amount of marijuana, $50 fee.

Michaelene J. Norcross, 44, Ponsford, felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, 13 months in correctional facility, $1,665 fee, 127 days local confinement.

John D. Piere, 37, Wadena, damage to property, 365 days local confinement with 13 days credit, $1,150.39.

Genaro J. Chavez, 30, Park Rapids, domestic assault, $390 fees, stay 90 days with four days credit, one year supervised probation.

Traffic

David K. Strausser, 27, Pequot Lakes, failure to drive with due care/speed greater than reasonable, 90 days local confinement for one year, $390 fee.

Aaron S. Fredrickson, 36, St. Joseph, DWI, $540 fee, stay 89 days for two years.

Amanda L. Peterson, 38, Fergus Falls, driving after revocation, $290 fee.

Rosanne B. Bauer, 44, Menahga, driving after suspension, $290 fee.

Justin D. Seiser, 29, Wadena, driving after revocation, $290 fee.

Roger D. Terry, 44, Verndale, driving after suspension, $200 fee; no proof of insurance, $290 fee.

Virgil J. Haataja, 45, Wadena, driving after suspension, $290 fee.

Edward J. Lalone, 34, Wadena, driving after suspension, $290 fee.

Victoria J. Tellers, 21, Wadena, texting and driving, $50; driving after revocation, $290 fee.

Zackry G. Meidinger, 26, Verndale, driving after revocation, $290 fee, no proof of motor vehicle insurance, $200 fee.

Kasandra M. Fratzke, 27, Wadena, stopping, parking 20 feet from fire station driveway, $52 fee.

Terry V. Robinson, 49, Eagle Bend, driving after revocation, $290 fee; domestic abuse violate order of protection, dismissed.

Brian L. Fischer, 48, Menahga, driving after revocation, $290 fee.

Daniel W. Fischer, 23, Verndale, no proof of motor vehicle insurance, $290 fee.

Craig A. Niemi, 52, Motley,second degree DWI, $1,320 fee, 365 days local confinement,

Dismissed

Timothy A. Price, 47, Henning, fifth degree controlled substance possession.

Nicole L. Skarka, 27, Wadena, domestic assault.

Craig A. Niemi, 52, Motley, first degree DWI; open bottle in vehicle, driving after revocation.

Jarred J. Schwad, 25, Wadena, domestic assault.

Christopher J Anttila, 45, Menahga, fifth degree assault; disorderly conduct.

Carla S. Berndt, 59, Wadena, no proof of MV insurance.

Michaelene J. Norcross, 44, Ponsford, conspiracy to commit fifth degree controlled substance crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John D. Piere, 37, Wadena, second degree burglary.

Amy A. Sarbaum, 34, Wadena, theft by swindle.







