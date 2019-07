The following are wanted for a warrant out of the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office:

Tyler James Addison, 27, Wadena, contempt

Kyle Michael Barta, 33, Fargo, theft by check

Shawnee Nichole Basswood, 32, Detroit Lakes, traffic violation

Jacob Allen Ray Berthiaume, 20, Fergus Falls, possession

Zachary Arthur Billman, 29, Wadena