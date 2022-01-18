A 32-year-old woman was arrested for causing a train-vehicle crash when trying to "beat the train" at a railroad crossing in New York Mills on Jan. 15.

The woman's car was struck on the rear corner of the passenger's side by a BNSF train while crossing the tracks, and was moderately damaged, according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, Moriah Flores of New York Mills, was reportedly uninjured. The sheriff's office said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Flores was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix, headed north. The crash was reported at 1:24 p.m. at the crossing at South Boardman Avenue and VanAernam Street. Otter Tail County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, along with Minnesota State Patrol troopers.