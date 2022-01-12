WADENA — A two vehicle accident on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 12 included non-life threatening injuries for both individuals.

Krista Decker, 30, of Wadena and Dennis Fronning, 47, of Battle Lake collided head on at the Hwy 29 and 620th Avenue intersection around 12:30 a.m. Fronning, driving a Kenworth Semi, was traveling westbound on Highway 29. Decker, driving a Honda Accord, was traveling eastbound. Both individuals had non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The road condition was snow/ice at the time of the crash. Both individuals were wearing their seatbelts.

Alcohol was involved in the accident, according to the report listing for Decker.

Decker was transported to Tri-County Health Care and Fronning was treated by EMS staff at the scene, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

The Wadena Fire Department provided traffic control, aid to EMS personnel and clean up of debris on the roadway. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena County Sheriff's Office and Wadena Police Department also responded to the scene.