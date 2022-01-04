AITKIN, Minn. — A second teenager has died from injuries from a Sunday, Jan. 2, snowmobile crash.

Westin Justen, 18, of Aitkin, Minnesota, died Monday, Jan. 3, as a result of his injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Justen was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare hospital in critical condition.

Isaac Fulton, 16, also of Aitkin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday.

The wreck occurred on a groomed snowmobile trail next to Highway 169 south of Aitkin, at about 6:16 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation indicates Fulton and Justen were traveling on the west side of Highway 169 in separate groups when the collision occurred. Fulton was traveling northbound and Justen was traveling southbound when they collided, the sheriff’s office reported.

The trail in that location is straight, level and groomed on both sides of Highway 169. Both parties were wearing helmets.

The crash is under investigation.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said Monday he believed they were notified immediately after the crash as both parties had a follower. The two groups weren’t together.

“We did a mapping of the accident and there are some unknowns,” Guida said. “The people that witnessed, that were involved, were — you know — it's a pretty traumatic experience. So it's hard to exactly understand completely what happened.”

Fulton was a sophomore at Aitkin High School and Justen was a senior. Superintendent Dan Stifter said Monday the event hit the small community hard, and additional counselors are available for students or staff who need to talk to someone.