AITKIN, Minn. -- A 16-year-old Aitkin boy died Sunday, Jan. 2, after his snowmobile was struck head-on by a snowmobile on a snowmobile trail, adjacent to State Highway 169.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 6:16 p.m., south of Aitkin on a groomed snowmobile trail.

According to the report, the preliminary investigation indicates 16-year-old Isaac Fulton and 18-year-old Westin Justen, both of Aitkin, were both traveling on the west side of Highway 169 when the collision occurred.

Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulton was traveling northbound and Justen was traveling southbound when they collided head-on, causing serious injuries to both individuals.

The trail in that location is straight, level, and groomed on both sides of Highway 169. Both parties were wearing helmets.

Justen was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.