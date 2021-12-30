WADENA — Three people were injured Thursday when a car and SUV collided at the intersection of County Road 104 and Highway 71 south of Wadena.

All three received non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena following the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the crash occurred when 89-year-old Arthur G. Tellers failed to yield while turning east onto County Road 104 just before 2 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 30. His 2013 Chevy Impala struck a 2008 Jeep Patriot headed north and driven by Amber M. Shelton, 41, Wadena. Angelyn R. Cox, 43, New York Mills, was a passenger in the Jeep.

Wadena and Verndale police officers were on scene with Wadena County Sheriff's officers, state patrol and Tri-County Ambulance.

Road conditions included an ice and snow mix. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.