Two snowmobilers from Stearns County, Minnesota, were killed Monday, Dec. 27, in an avalanche in south-central Montana.

The men were in a party of eight Minnesota snowmobilers who were in their second days of riding on Scotch Bonnet Mountain, north of U.S. Highway 212 near Cooke City, Montana, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The two victims got stuck on the southeast face of Scotch Bonnet. Two other members of the party rode their sleds up to assist the stuck snowmobilers and the avalanche was triggered soon after.

A photo of the scene Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, where two Stearns County (Minn.) snowmobilers were caught and killed in an avalanche on Scotch Bonnet Mountain in south-central Montana. The avalanche broke 5 feet deep and approximately 300 feet wide on a southeast-facing slope. Members of Park County Sheriff Search and Rescue arrived to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. Photo courtesy of B. Zavora, Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center
Park County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team member Ian Hoyer stands next to the crown where county officials dug a snowpit and investigated the snow structure. The crown averaged 4-5 feet deep. Near his right knee is the layer of weak faceted snow that broke 40 cm above the ground. Above this layer was a thick slab of windblown snow. Photo courtesy of Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center
This is the avalanche site where the two snowmobilers from Stearns County, Minnesota, were recovered on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. They were buried 4-5 feet deep in debris piles that measured 9 feet deep. Photo courtesy of Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center
A sled was recovered uphill of the two avalanche victims in the same area it was stuck on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The sled was found with a probe line and is buried 3-4 feet deep. The avalanche crown can be seen in the upper slopes above them. Photo courtesy of Gallatin National Forest Avalance Center
The victims were Jesse Thelen, 43, of Paynesville, and Carl Thelen, 39, from St. Martin, Park County Coroner Al Jenkins told the Livingston (Mont.) Enterprise newspaper. The men were cousins, according to numerous posts on Jesse Thelen's Facebook page.

The avalanche was 4-5 feet deep, ran 300 feet wide and 500 feet vertically, and buried the victims under 4-5 feet of debris, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

Riders in their group used their rescue equipment to dig the victims out of the snow, according to the avalanche center. Park County Sheriff's Search and Rescue then took the two men off the mountain.

Over the past decade, an average of 27 people died in avalanches each winter in the United States, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. So far this winter, six people have been killed by avalanches in the U.S. In the 2020-21 season, there were 37 deaths attributed to avalanches.

A fundraiser has been set up for Carl Thelen. Go to GoFundMe.com and search for "The Passing of Carl Thelen."