Under foggy conditions, two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hwy 29 and 75 in Compton Township near Wadena.

Those involved suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to nearby Tri-County Health Care, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m., when Connie A. Bachmeier, 74, Henning, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester east on Hwy 29 and met Daniel F. Briard, 27, Perham who was traveling south on Hwy 75 in a 2008 Dodge Ram. Bachmeier had the right of way, while Briard had to stop for the intersection. Fault was not indicated in the report.

A dense fog advisory was in affect at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not listed as a factor and Briard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the state patrol report.

The Wadena Fire Department assisted in removal of the driver from the Subaru and provided clean up of debris and traffic control. Five fire trucks and 12 firefighters were on scene along with state patrol, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Wadena Police Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and Tri-County Health Care Ambulance.