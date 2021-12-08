Three vehicles crashed along Hwy 10 in Wadena due to the snowy and icy roads on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 5.

At the intersection of Hwy 10 and 125th Avenue, three vehicles were found in an accident due to a vehicle spin out on the snowy and icy roadway. The vehicle struck another vehicle disabling both vehicles, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release. A third vehicle crashed with minor damage and was able to drive away.

Wadena Fire Department responded with six apparatus trucks with 15 firefighters.

Accident investigation was completed by the Minnesota State Patrol, according to the fire department. The state patrol had not provided a report on the crash as of Wednesday.

In addition, also responding to the scene was the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Wadena Police Department, Verndale Police Department, Tri-County Health Care EMS and John's Car Care Towing.