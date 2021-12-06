HINES, Minn. -- A Park Rapids man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, Dec. 5, on U.S. Highway 71, south of Blackduck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Zennah Erickson, 19, of Park Rapids, was driving a 2006 Kia Rio with passenger Colton Erickson, 20, of Park Rapids, when she collided with a Ford F250 driven by Daryl Lundberg, 50, of Blackduck, at 5:55 p.m.

According to the incident report, the Ford F250 was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 near Sprucewood Lane NE and the Kia Rio was traveling southbound when it lost control, went sideways into oncoming traffic and struck the F250.

Colton was fatally injured, Zennah had non-life-threatening injuries and Lundberg is listed as having no injuries on the report.

There was snow and ice on the road at the time of the incident, all parties were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to the report.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Blackduck Fire Department, Blackduck Ambulance Service and Bemidji Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.