A woman had non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle accident on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Wadena Fire Department was dispatched to the single vehicle accident in Otter Tail County at the intersection of Hwys 29 and 75 in Compton Township around 7 a.m. A driver was traveling eastbound on Hwy 29 when she lost control on the frost covered roadway and crossed the centerline, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release. The driver went off the highway, hit a steep ditch and came to rest in a field.

She was transported to Tri-County Health Care with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Fire personnel were on scene for less than one hour and responded with a total of five apparatus units with 13 firefighters.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena County Sheriff's Office Sheriff, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Tri-County Health EMS and John's Car Care Towing also responded to the scene. The accident investigation was completed by the Minnesota State Patrol.