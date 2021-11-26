The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported two ATVs, each carrying two occupants, were traveling in the field on the west side of the roadway just before the crash occurred at 3:43 p.m. A 2009 Yamaha Grizzly ATV carrying the 16-year-old along with 18-year-old Tashaud Nelson of Apple Valley was traveling east across the field when it entered a valley and rolled.

Nelson suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The girl, whose identity was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on which of the occupants was operating the ATV and whether they wore helmets was unavailable.

The sheriff’s office reported Nelson and the girl were visiting family in the area for the Thanksgiving holiday.