SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Jackson, Minnesota, woman and her one-year-old son were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Nov 13, on U.S. 71 in Dickinson County, Iowa.

Mariah Nelson, 29, was driving a 2008 Hyundai eastbound on 120th Street when she went through a stop sign at U.S. 71 and collided with a southbound 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Allen Weinzetl, 63, of Jackson. Both vehicles rolled and came to rest southeast of the intersection.

Nelson and her son, Symere Williams, were killed. Nelson’s daughters, Armani Scott, 5, and Zariah Scott, 6, were both taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare with incapacitating injuries. They were later transferred to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Weinzetl was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare with non-incapacitating injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, Teresa Chonko, 58, also suffered non-incapacitating injuries. She was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare and later transferred to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

The crash, reported at 11:28 a.m. Saturday, remains under investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.