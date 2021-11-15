MENAHGA — A truck full of occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision with another vehicle Saturday, Nov. 13, near Menahga.

A 2013 Chevy Impala driven by 18-year-old Anita B. Lehto, was headed east on County Road 16 and failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy 71, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. Her car hit a 2020 GMC Sierra headed north on Hwy 71. The driver of the Sierra, Robert A. Overmoe, 62 and passengers Rebecca M. Overmoe, 60, Carla L. Vasilakes, 61, and Michael J. Vasilakes, 63, were all of Menahga. All the occupants of the Sierra were taken to North Memorial Hospital.

All were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash. Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Menahga Police Department, Menahga Fire, Tri-County Ambulance and North Memorial Ambulance assisted the state patrol at the crash.