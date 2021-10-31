BEMIDJI, Minn. — A Park Rapids, Minnesota, woman is dead after her SUV collided with a fertilizer trailer on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, on U.S. Highway 71 south of Bemidji.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sylvia White, 34, of Park Rapids, was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer when she collided with a 2005 Cat Farm Tractor Challenger driven by Kyle Schulke, 36, of Bemidji, at 3:16 p.m. on Oct. 29.

According to the incident report, the Cat Challenger, pulling a fertilizer cart, and Ford Explorer were both traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 near Beltrami Line Road when they collided.

White was fatally injured. Schulke was not injured.

Conditions were dry at the time of the crash, both parties were wearing their seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.