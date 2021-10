HIBBING, Minn. -- A 28-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to cross the street Thursday night, Oct. 28, in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Chris Daniel Ozzello, of Hibbing, was attempting to cross an intersection at U.S. Highway 169 and Howard Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he was hit, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle, Ethan Patrick Lund, 18, of Hibbing, was unable to avoid the collision, the state patrol's report said. Ozzello died at the scene.