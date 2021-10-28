WADENA — The two people killed when their vehicle crossed the centerline, crashing head-on with a semi Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Leaf River Township have been identified as Tina and Todd Dawson.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. north of the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Highway 71 near the 190th Street intersection. Emergency responders were alerted to the crash at 4:51 p.m.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, Minnesota State Patrol advised that a 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling north when the vehicle veered across the centerline and struck a southbound 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Kenneth A. Breland, 63, of Canton, Mississippi.

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were deceased at the scene, according to the state patrol incident report. They included the driver, Tina M. Dawson, 58, of Anoka; and the passenger, Todd A. Dawson, 57, of Park Rapids. The driver of the semi was taken to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol reports that the driver was wearing a seatbelt but it's unknown if the passenger or truck driver were wearing theirs.

Fire personnel were on scene for several hours to assist law enforcement with the crash and clean-up of debris, according to the Wadena Fire Department.

Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, Tri-County Health Care EMS, Karvonen Funeral Home, K&K Towing, Daggett Towing and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted on the scene.