A woman crashed her vehicle into the east side of Oma's Bakery and Restaurant on Monday, Oct. 25, punching a hole in the building and breaking a glass door.

The woman was not injured. Thankfully the business is closed on Mondays so there was no one inside to be injured either.

The business was open again by Tuesday morning. Oma's is located at 10 Aldrich Avenue SW in Wadena.

Following the crash, Wadena Police, Wadena County Sheriff's deputies, Wadena Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance arrived on scene to assist.