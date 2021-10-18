GEORGETOWN, Minn. — Authorities have identified the drivers involved in a crash in rural Clay County on Thursday, Oct. 14, that sent four students from the Ada-Borup-West School District to the hospital.

Joel Shipley, 30, of Fargo, was driving a pickup truck northbound on 40th Street North, which was controlled by a yield sign, when the pickup collided with a school bus driven by Todd Kappes, 61, of Ada, Minnesota, which was eastbound on 190th Avenue North, Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said in a statement released Monday morning, Oct. 18.

Four students who were passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital following the crash, as was Shipley, according to Empting, who said that as of Monday morning all of the children who were taken to the hospital had been released and were recovering.

Details about Shipley's condition were not available Monday, but Empting said shortly after the crash that Shipley was taken to a hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Once the probe is completed a report will be submitted to the Clay County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges, Empting said.

Empting said shortly after the crash that one student was flown to a Fargo hospital by air ambulance, two were transported by Sanford Ambulance and one was taken to the hospital by Norman County Ambulance, all with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A number of other students who were on the bus but were not injured were picked up by parents or guardians, the Ada-Borup-West School District said in a statement.