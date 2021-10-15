GEORGETOWN, Minn. — Some of the students injured in a rural Clay County school bus crash on Thursday, Oct. 14, have been discharged from area hospitals as the investigation is continuing.

Four students on the Ada-Borup-West School District bus and the driver of a pickup truck hauling a construction trailer were taken to hospitals after the incident that occurred at the intersection of 190th Avenue North and 40th Street North at 7:29 a.m., according to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting.

It was unclear how many students remained in area hospitals as of Friday, Oct. 15, but the pickup driver was still hospitalized with significant but not life-threatening injuries, Empting said.

As the incident is still under investigation and charges may be pending against the pickup driver, Empting refused to release names of the drivers involved in the accident, saying they will be released as early as next week.

The pickup driver, who was northbound, had a yield sign, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Ada-Borup-West School District Superintendent Aaron Cook said the school’s mental health staff is helping students and providing support, and the bus driver is not prepared to comment at this time.