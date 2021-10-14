ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A 76-year-old man from Golden Valley, Minnesota, has died as a result of being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 14, in Alexandria, Minnesota.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, at 7:20 a.m. the police department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash on Third Avenue at the intersection with Hawthorne Street.

The 76-year-old was transported to Alomere Health where he later died as a result of his injuries, according to the police report.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old female from Alexandria, stayed at the scene and has fully cooperated with law enforcement, according to Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent.

Names are being held, pending family notifications and the crash remains under investigation.

The police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 320-763-6631.

"Every detail will assist in the investigation," Kent said.