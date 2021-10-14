GEORGETOWN, Minn. — Four injured students were taken to a hospital Thursday morning, Oct. 14, after the school bus they were riding was involved in a collision in rural Clay County, according to Sheriff Mark Empting.

The crash happened about 7:29 a.m. when a bus carrying students from the Ada-Borup-West School District collided with a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer, Empting said.

The pickup was northbound on 40th Street North when it collided with the school bus, which was eastbound on 190th Avenue North, he said.

The pickup driver had a yield sign and may have failed to yield to the school bus, Empting said, adding that the sheriff's office was reviewing video from the bus.

He said the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with significant but not life-threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear how old the students involved were, Empting said, but they appeared to include elementary and secondary school students.

When emergency workers arrived at the scene of the crash, he said, injured individuals were being attended to by the school bus driver as well as motorists who had stopped to help.

Empting said one student was flown to a Fargo hospital by air ambulance, two were transported by Sanford Ambulance and one was taken to the hospital by Norman County Ambulance, all with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A number of other students who were on the bus but who were not injured were picked up by parents or guardians, the Ada-Borup-West School District said in a statement.

"We are thankful the outcome of the accident was not worse and appreciate the swift response from local police departments, fire departments and emergency medical services," the school district said.

The pickup was pulling a construction trailer that listed a phone number for a Fargo construction company. A message left at that number was not immediately returned.