Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, according to a news release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. on East Steamboat Forest Road in Steamboat River Township, according to the release.

It was reported that the lone victim had substantial injuries and CPR was in progress. Deputies and medical personnel from North Memorial Ambulance arrived on scene and began providing care. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation showed that Brandon Czanstowski, 19, of Buffalo, was in a group traveling east on the forest road at high speed, according to the release. Czanstowski lost control of his 2015 Can Am 1,000 cc ATV on a curve and struck a tree.

He was wearing a helmet, but suffered major head trauma from the impact, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Tyler Willette of Watertown, Minnesota, on a felony charge of providing alcohol to a person under age 21, according to the release. Willette was transported to the Hubbard County jail and arraigned in district court on Monday, Oct. 11.

The incident remains under investigation.