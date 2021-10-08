MAHNOMEN, Minn. — Two Waubun, Minnesota, residents were hurt when their car hit a black bear on Highway 59 in Mahnomen County Wednesday evening, Oct. 6.

The driver, Bonnie Jean Badboy, 72, and a passenger, Sherald Jennings Hanks, 69, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Mahnomen Health Center, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the State Patrol, they were southbound in a 2015 Nissan Rogue on Highway 59 near Mahnomen County Road 25 at 10:12 p.m. when they hit a black bear in the roadway.

Both were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in the Nissan.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said the bear ran off after being struck.

