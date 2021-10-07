Around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the ambulance and family already on scene in Bullard Township. It was determined that the male party was deceased, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Russell Schimpp, 84, of Staples was found outside his house in a mowed field area. It appeared as though he had been working on a disabled lawnmower when the lawnmower backed up and pinned him to the ground, according to the release. It is unknown how long he had been outside before he was found.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the release.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Staples Ambulance, Brenny Funeral Home and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.