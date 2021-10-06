ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State Patrol reported four fatal crashes in a 16-hour period Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 5.

As of Tuesday morning, Minnesota had 367 fatal crashes compared to 301 fatal crashes this time last year, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

"(The amount of crashes is) not unusual with all the crashes we've had this year," Grabow said. "It's unfortunate."

Grabow said there has been an upward trend in fatal crashes and the State Patrol and other public safety agencies have been trying to get the word out about driver safety.

"Slow down, park the phone, buckle up and drive sober," Grabow said.

Stearns County Monday

Patricia Mary Bromenshenkel, 74, of Sauk Centre, suffered fatal injuries Monday after her 2010 Chevrolet Traverse collided with a semitractor on U.S. Highway 71 in Stearns County.

Bromenshenkel was wearing a seat belt and her airbags deployed. She was not taken to a health care facility. The driver of the semitractor, Francois Pierre Kitshoff, 25, of Belgrade, did not have any injuries listed on the crash report. The semi was turning left onto Highway 71 and the Chevrolet Traverse was northbound on Highway 71 when they collided.

Road conditions were dry. Kitshoff's entry in the crash report says there was no alcohol involved. The report lists as unknown whether alcohol was involved with regard to Bromenshenkel.

The incident was reported 8:21 p.m. Monday in Getty Township.

Otter Tail County Monday

Duane Paul Hiedeman, 64, of West Fargo, North Dakota, suffered fatal injuries Monday after his 2011 Dodge Ram pickup left the road way on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County and rolled into the median.

Hiedeman was not wearing a seat belt, though his airbag did deploy. Road conditions were dry and the crash report lists alcohol being involved as unknown.

The incident was reported 6:36 p.m. Monday in Fergus Falls Township.

Anoka County Tuesday

In a third accident, a 35-year-old Champlin woman is listed as the only person involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Anoka County.

According to that crash report, she was traveling eastbound from U.S. Highway 10 to Minnesota Highway 47 in a 1999 Land Rover Discovery when she lost control in the left lane of the ramp. The vehicle then overcorrected and rolled several times onto Highway 10.

She was ejected from the vehicle. Road conditions were dry. No further driver information has been released.

The incident was reported 6:42 a.m. Tuesday in Coon Rapids.

Dakota County Tuesday

In the fourth crash listed as fatal in Dakota County, no driver information has been released on the crash report.

According to the crash report, a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Minnesota Highway 13 to turn onto Chowen Avenue when it was struck by a westbound semitractor.

The incident was reported 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in Burnsville.

Grabow said drivers need to drive smart to get home to their loved ones and make smart choices when driving.

"That's what it comes down to," Grabow said.