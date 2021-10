FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a 64-year-old West Fargo, North Dakota, man fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

The man, Duane Paul Hiedeman, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck west on Interstate 94 in Fergus Falls Township when the crash happened, according to the patrol.

The truck left the road at milepost 49 and rolled into the median. Hiedeman was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.