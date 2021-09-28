GRAND FORKS — Two of the passengers who died when an Amtrak train derailed in rural Montana were traveling from Georgia, according to details released by the Liberty County (Mont.) Sheriff’s Office and reported widely by national media.

Donald and Margjorie Varnadoe, ages 74 and 72, died at the scene, along with Zachariah Schneider, 29, from Illinois. Schneider’s name was released by his family over the weekend, but was not officially released by law enforcement officials until Monday.

The train — named the Empire Builder — derailed late Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, near Joplin, Montana, a small community in Liberty County, roughly 30 miles south of the Canadian border. The train was carrying more than 150 passengers and crew members.

Amtrak officials said the train was made up of two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed, and a few of which came to rest on their sides.

During a brief news conference Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said data recorders on the train show it was traveling just below the speed limit for that particular section of track. The speed limit is 79 mph, and the train was traveling “somewhere between 75 and 78 mph,” Landsberg said.

“The locomotive is equipped with a black box ... that records everything that is going on with the vehicle. We also have camera footage from forward-facing cameras that were located both on BNSF freight trains that went through this section of track prior to the accident train and also from the accident train itself,” Landsberg said. “We have experts studying camera footage frame by frame to make sure we see exactly what the engineer saw or maybe didn’t see when we got to that point.”

During the news conference, Landsberg said the NTSB will be looking closely to determine if some passengers were ejected from the train during the derailment. A preliminary report should be prepared within 30 days.

The Empire Builder runs between Chicago and the West Coast. In North Dakota, the westbound train enters the state at Fargo and heads northward to Grand Forks before veering to the west for stops at Devils Lake, Rugby, Minot, Stanley and Williston. In 2019, more than 101,000 passengers boarded trains in the state. In Minnesota, the train makes stops in Detroit Lakes, Staples, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, Red Wing and Winona.

When reached for comment, an Amtrak spokesman declined to say how many Minnesotans or North Dakotans were aboard the Empire Builder when it derailed.

“We don't release individual travel data, even in clusters, for how many people get on at once, at least at this point,” said Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesman. “The (National Transportation Safety Board) could choose to release that later, but we're not talking about that day's train operations at this point.”